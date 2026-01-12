Ahead of assembly polls, TMC holds first digital conclave for 'Ami Banglar Digital Joddhas'

Kolkata: Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday organised its first-ever digital conclave for 'Ami Banglar Digital Joddhas', aiming to strengthen the party's online outreach and social media machinery. The training-cum-interaction programme was held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, and was attended by over 10,000 digital volunteers from different parts of the state, party sources said. Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, will also attend the event and interact with digital volunteers, underscoring the leadership's focus on digital mobilisation as part of the party's election preparedness.

According to the organisers, the conclave featured live training sessions aimed at enhancing digital skills, content creation and online campaign strategies of party volunteers. The Trinamool Congress has been steadily expanding its digital footprint in recent years, with party leaders asserting that social media will play a key role in reaching voters ahead of the high-stakes assembly elections.