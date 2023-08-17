Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, TMC plans to launch Hindi rendition of ‘Khela Hobe’ song

With the important role that it played during the 2021 state Assembly elections, leading to a landslide victory of the party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is now planning to come about with a Hindi rendition of the

‘Khela Hobe’ song for its 2024 Lok Sabha mass outreach campaign.

This song of the TMC gained such popularity that it apparently forced the Opposition political parties to script their campaign songs overnight.

The ‘Khela Hobe’ song and the very slogan became apparent in common parlance among people from almost all walks of life, besides TMC party workers, ahead of the elections.

Many viewed it as a metaphor for throwing an open challenge to one’s opponent.

While one may not be able to give the entire credit to the song for the TMC’s landslide victory in the state elections, but its popularity and contribution cannot be overlooked or denied.

The song was penned by TMC’s youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya. With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year, TMC has already begun preparing the ground for it.

Recently, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, in her speech on the eve of Independence Day, used the slogan while taking a pledge to dislodge the BJP government from the Centre.

In such a context, the party has decided to come out with a Hindi rendition in a bid to reach out to more communities across the country, especially in the Hindi belt states. It is learnt that Debagnshu has been given the responsibility again to come out with the Hindi version. This news comes on the day TMC is observing the ‘Khela Hobe Diwas’ (August 16).

Further, party insiders said that the effort is also a part of the party’s quest to establish a nationwide status.

The Election Commission had this year revoked the national party status of TMC. Hence, the Hindi rendition of the song indicates that the party now wants to establish its support base in the northern parts of the country where Hindi is widely spoken.