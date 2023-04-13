Agro items processing infra, organic cattle feed plant unveiled in South 24-Parganas

Sunderban Affairs minister Bankim Chandra Hazra on Wednesday unveiled agro-products processing infrastructure along with an organic cattle feed plant in a major boost to the infrastructure of Sundarini Agro-Processing Unit & Training Hub at Mathurapur Krishak Bazar in South 24-Parganas.

“Sundarini had no infrastructure for processing of agricultural products like various rice, dal, oil seeds (Cold-pressed Wood-pressed) which have been addressed in this project. Dal processing, oil seed processing through cold-pressed method and their packaging machineries have been installed at Sundarini Agro-Processing Unit. Moreover, farmers under organic certification didn’t get organic balanced cattle feed,” Hazra said.

“By using residues from the agro processing units organic cattle feed manufacturing machineries have been installed. Farmers will get organic cattle feed at cheaper price throughout the year with Sundarini ready to manufacture India’s first organic cattle feed,” Hazra further added about the initiative.

Full-fledged training Infrastructure along with facilities for staying of farmers and trainers has been created at Sundarini Training Hub and Trainee Hostel .

The department of Sundarban Affairs has sanctioned Rs 2.85 crore in financial year 2022-23 and Rs 2.91 crore in 2023-24 for infrastructure development of Sundarini as post-COVID support and necessary infrastructure has been developed at Sundarini Agro-Processing Unit & Training Hub.

The minister in presence of District Magistrate Sumit Gupta distributed specially designed Ice-Integrated Bulk Milk Coolers to the farmers to control high acidity of milk and wastage. The machines will be effective even for very less quantity of milk volume and it can work up to 72 hours without electricity particularly during natural calamities.

Specially designed insulated stainless steel milk cans (40 Lt. capacity) which can keep milk fresh and chilled for more than 5 hours during milk transportation were also handed over..

In the coming three years, Sundarini has targeted to collect 10,000 litre organic milk per day from 100.

Dairy Cooperative Societies in Sundarban covering 10,000 women farmers from remotest blocks like Kultali, Gosaba, Sagar and islands of Patharpratima, Basanti, Kakdwip, Namkhana, Mathurapur, Kulpi.

In last couple of months it has reached sale of Rs. 01 crore per month and targeted to reach Rs 02 crore per month sale in FY 2023-24 with very good profit margin.

Sunderban Co-Operative Milk and Livestock Producers Ltd offers milk and a plethora of milk products under the brand name Sundarini Naturals.