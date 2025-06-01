Agri minister orders ground visits for feedback of farmers

Kolkata: State Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Sunday advised department officials to reach out to the farmers to ensure that they are getting benefits of the state schemes associated with agriculture. “A section of farmers are still reluctant to visit the agriculture office in districts to convey their problems. Hence, officials have been asked to make field visits periodically and interact with the farmers for feedback,” said Chattopadhyay after holding a review meeting involving Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts at Madarihat . Officials from Darjeeling were scheduled to attend the review meeting. However, heavy rainfall and landslides at a number of places prevented them. “They advised me against travelling to Darjeeling in this hostile weather condition,” said the minister.

He also warned against black marketing of fertiliser and said that strict action will be taken, if found. The minister was impressed with the cultivation of various crops that includes paddy, mustard, millet, potato, pulses etc and said that 95 per cent of the production target has been achieved.