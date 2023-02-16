‘Agri income tax waiver on tea gardens to rejuvenate sector’

alipurduar/siliguri/darjeeling: With incentives for the tea industry and workers along with financial push for the development of the region, the recently announced state Budget is all set to bring cheers to the region.



“The Budget has considered the ailing tea garden industry. With the waiver of agricultural income tax on tea gardens for two years along with exemption of rural employment Cess and education Cess will help rejuvenate the tea industry. We welcome the Budget,” stated Chinmoy Dhar, Chairman, North Bengal, Tea Association of India.

The state government has allocated Rs 976.21 crore for the State Forest Department. The department usually spends 60 per cent of its fund allocation in the 8 districts of North Bengal.

The government has also announced Homestead Pattas (land right documents) for the workers of tea gardens. “It should not be empty assurances only. The government has to give Pattas to the tea garden workers,” stated Ashok Bhattacharjee, veteran CPI(M) leader.

Chandrima Bhattacharjee, minister of state for Finance, Government of West Bengal, while presenting the Budget in the Assembly on Wednesday had announced the allocation of Rs 823.29 crore to the North Bengal Development department for the development of the region excluding the area that falls under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA.) This amount will be spent in 51 Assembly constituencies of North Bengal excluding the GTA area. Money has been allocated for the Hill districts also.A fund of Rs 13686 crore has been set aside for the Home and Hill Affairs department.

“This Budget has been made to give a major boost to the North districts. Along with economic development of the region it will also generate employment opportunities. The state government has always given priority to North Bengal and this Budget is a reflection of this,” stated Udayan Guha, minister in-charge of the North Bengal Development department.Since inception in 2012, the North Bengal Development department has completed 2503 major schemes upto December 31, 2022.

“The Budget for the tourism sector has been increased from Rs 461 crore to Rs 491 crore. The Incentive policy of the State government for tourism which offers a subsidy of 33 per cent on capital investment was for large properties earlier. Now, it will incorporate small tourism properties also. Along with this the government is focusing on skill development with 687 youths having completed guide training course. Rs 7.68 crore has also been distributed as incentive for Homestays,” stated Samrat Sanyal, General Secretary, Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network.