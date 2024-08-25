Agri dept to conduct soil test of 4L land samples across state

Kolkata: The state Agriculture department has set a target of conducting soil tests of 4 lakh land samples across the state so that necessary measures for increasing the fertility of agricultural land wherever needed can be undertaken. Last year, the department brought 3.33 lakh land samples under the ambit of soil testing.



According to sources in the department, the highest quantum of 31,000 samples has been earmarked for testing from Murshidabad followed by South 24-Parganas. The other districts that will undergo significant soil testing exercise include Hooghly, East Burdwan and West Midnapore.

A senior official of the department said that as per reports of soil testing last year, over 36,000 hectares of land will witness an increase of micro nutrient for restoration of its fertility. Fertilisers mixed with boron and zinc will be distributed among the farmers for an increase of micro nutrients.

As many as 48,000 farmers across the state will reap benefits of this with the highest number being in South 24-Parganas. The lack of micronutrient was evident during soil testing exercise last year and it was apprehended that this will have its impact in growth of fruits and vegetables on such soil.

However, the intervention from the state government will be effective in increasing

fertility. “The nature of soil is varied in different districts of the state but such lack of micro nutrient was witnessed in all parts of the state during soil testing last year,” a senior official of the state Agriculture department said.