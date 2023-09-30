Agri dept sets 2030 target to become self-reliant in potato seed production

Kolkata: The state Agriculture department on Friday set a target of attaining self-sufficiency in the production of potato seeds by 2030.



Minister in charge of the Agriculture department Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay chaired a high-level meeting at Nabanna with scientists from the International Potato Centre (CIP) where it was finalised that the state will be working in a mission mode to become self-reliant in the production of potato seeds and stop importing from Punjab.

“It is the vision of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be self-sufficient in the production of potato seeds and stop import from Punjab, Haryana. With the technical assistance from CIP we will be able to produce 100 per cent virus-free potato seeds. In the next four years, we will be producing 25 per cent of the requisite seeds and by 2030, we will attain 100 per cent production,“ the minister said.

The state has been adopting an aerophonic method of seed production which is time-consuming and at the same time not entirely virus-free.

The ‘root cutting dispense’ system which is going to be pursued with the technical know-how from CIF will accelerate the process of production and will be virus-free. The method is best applicable in cold places so Darjeeling, Kalimpong and its adjoining areas will be utilized for seed production.

The state government has already given a big push to this and has sanctioned Rs 36 crore for seed production.

Dr Samarendu Mohanty, Asia Regional Director and Dr. Mohinder S Kadian, consultant from CIF attended the meeting along with a dozen officers from the Agriculture department who has already started working in this area .

International Potato Centre headquartered in Peru seeks to reduce poverty and achieve food security on a sustained basis in developing countries through scientific research.

The state has been producing high-quality potato seeds through tissue culture at Anandpur under Keshpur block in West Midnapore and in Nadia district. However, it is much less considering the state’s demand and the majority needs to be imported.