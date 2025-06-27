Agniveer killed as vehicle loses control, rams into tree

Darjeeling: An Indian Army vehicle met with an accident on Junglee Baba Mandir Road near Bagdogra on Thursday, leaving one soldier dead and several others injured. The vehicle lost control and rammed into a roadside tree in a densely forested area.

Among the injured was 20-year-old Agniveer Prayas Gurung, who was seated at the rear of the vehicle. He sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to the 158 Base Hospital in Bengdubi but succumbed to his injuries. Several other Army personnel, including the driver and co-driver, were also injured and are currently

undergoing treatment.

Prayas Gurung was a resident of Lower Lama Gaon under the Relling Gram Panchayat in Bijanbari.

His mortal remains are being transported to his native village, where his funeral will be conducted with full military honours on Saturday.