Agitators bring sick BLO outside CEO office, intensifies stir

Kolkata: Block-level officers (BLOs) agitating under the banner of the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee intensified their protest on Tuesday by bringing sick BLO Debasish Das to their demonstration site in an ambulance outside the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Das, a BLO from Namkhana in South 24-Parganas, allegedly fell ill on November 25 and was discharged from SSKM Hospital on Tuesday. His family claimed that part of his body has been paralysed and he has been advised physiotherapy.

“My father is 57 years old and is not comfortable handling smartphones. There has been heavy pressure from local people seeking help in filling out forms, and the workload became overwhelming. This led to his stroke. During his hospitalisation, no one from the Election Commission office enquired about his condition. We have come here to demand compensation,” said Sourav Das, son of the ailing BLO.

The family submitted a deputation to the CEO’s office seeking compensation of Rs 15 lakh.

The BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee has been protesting outside the CEO’s office for over 20 days, demanding compensation for BLOs who have died allegedly due to excessive workload during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, as well as for those who have fallen ill.

On December 2, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced financial assistance for the families of those who died due to concerns linked to the SIR.

According to the state government, 39 people—including four BLOs—have died in connection with SIR-related panic, including suicides. Their families will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while those hospitalised due to illness will receive Rs 1 lakh.