Agitating junior docs to hold Lalbazar march on September 2

Kolkata: Agitating junior doctors who have been continuing with their cease work at OPDs of the government hospitals now called for “Lalbazar Abhijan” (march to Lalbazar) on September 2 demanding resignation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. The junior doctors also urged the other doctors from the government/private health institutions or from private chambers to observe a “pen down” on September 3. The doctors from all the institutions were urged to observe a cease work on that day.

Junior doctors are continuing their agitation to meet several demands which also include the resignation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner. Now, they have decided to conduct a rally to Lalbazar to articulate their demand. Their primary demand is to serve justice to the family members of the RG Kar victim. Their demands include the suspension of the former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh who was later made the principal at Calcutta National Medical College (CNMCH) and removed also from the post recently. Incidentally, in a parallel development on Friday, the name of Subhra Mitra was announced as the new Principal of the CNMCH.

The junior doctors protesting against the rape and murder of a young doctor had rejected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s latest appeal to end their cease work stir while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress accused the ruling Trinamool Congress supremo of intimidating the agitating medics.