Agitating docs vow to continue cease work until demands are met

Kolkata: The agitating resident’s doctors, post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctors who are continuing their cease work in several medical institutions in the state on Wednesday said that ceasework of all emergency and non-emergency services in all healthcare facilities of Bengal will continue till their demands are met.



They also clarified that emergency services and OPDs are open but they are not participating in it as they “do not feel safe yet”.

“This is not just a doctors’ movement anymore; It’s a movement for ensuring workplace safety of all women all over the country,” the agitating doctors said after their general body meeting at RG Kar on Wednesday evening. They also demanded arrest of all the culprits within next 48 hours with proper evidence and official release and written declaration confirming the same from the investigating agency, that is, CBI.

They also demanded a written apology and order of resignation of some senior officials of the RG Kar Medical College, including the ex-Principal, MSVP, Dean of Students’ Affairs, the HoD of Chest Medicine, the Assistant Superintendent on duty on the day of the incident. These officials should be barred from holding any administrative or authoritative position in any Institution for the remaining duration of their service period.

“These demands have to be officially issued by Swasthya Bhawan within next 48 hrs,” reads the demand.

“The SIT members and DC North should be interrogated by the CBI on suspicion of evidence tampering and they should be prosecuted if found guilty within the next 48 hours. We also appeal to the High Court to give an order to seal the crime scene immediately,” reads the Press statement.

It further stated: “No amount of compensation can be made for a life lost. However, her parents should be provided with financial compensation with lifelong support provided by the government which should be announced immediately. Implementation of adequate workplace security measures in all medical colleges and health care facilities, including CCTVs, police picketing and patrolling, proper on-call rooms etc with immediate effect.” Earlier the Director of Medical Education visited the RG Kar and urged the agitating doctors to withdraw protest and join duty.