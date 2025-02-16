Aging leopard rescued in Shalkumarhat

Alipurduar: A leopard was captured in a cage set up by the Forest department in Pradhan Para, Shalkumarhat Block No. 1, Alipurduar. Locals spotted the leopard trapped inside the cage at dawn on Sunday and immediately informed

forest officials.

Upon examination by Dr Utpal Sharma, veterinary officer of the Jaldapara Wildlife Division, found that the leopard, approximately 10-years-old, had severely worn-out teeth and claws due to aging. Additionally, wounds were observed on its paws. Considering its deteriorating condition, the Forest department decided against releasing it back into the wild. Instead, it was transferred to the Leopard Rehabilitation Centre in South Khayerbari for care.

Navojit Dey, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara National Park, stated: “The leopard had settled near human habitation due to its age, as it sought easy prey. Its ability to hunt in the wild had diminished significantly due to the loss of its teeth and claws. Keeping this in mind, we have relocated it to the rehabilitation centre.”

Meanwhile, a bison strayed from Chilapata Forest and entered North Mendabari. Upon receiving the report, the Jaldapara Forest Division team, assisted by a Kumki elephant, tranquilised the bison and returned it to the forest. No casualties were reported.