‘AG certificates’ related to GST compensation submitted, agrees Centre

Kolkata: During the discussions with Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, on Saturday, before the GST council meeting, Bengal’s Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee highlighted the state’s outstanding dues under schemes like MGNREGA, Awas Yojana and mid-day meals. She urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ensure the prompt release of funds allocated by her ministry’s respective Central departments.



In a significant development in the GST council meeting, the Centre acknowledged that the Auditor General (AG) certificates related to GST compensation have been properly submitted by the states.

“At the officers meeting ahead of the GST council meeting held on Friday, the Centre’s allegation that we have not submitted the AG certificate was brushed aside. They agreed that no such certificate is pending,” Bhattacharjee said.

“The certificate for the last quarter will also be submitted by Monday, with the concerned CAG officer responsible for issuing the AG certificate already in Delhi. I urged the minister at the meeting today that release of GST compensation should be timely with such formalities being completed by the state,” Bhattacharjee added.

She further emphasized that the release of funds should not show discrimination between double-engine states (BJP-ruled states) and single-engine states.

“Our development is evident from our GSDP collection, which has risen from Rs 4 lakh crore in 2011 to Rs 17 lakh crore in the last financial year. Therefore, the release of funds necessary for the state’s development should adhere to the federal structure,” Bhattacharjee emphasised.

“We are still awaiting Rs 850 crore recommended by the 15th Finance Commission for the health sector. Despite serving northeastern and eastern states with healthcare services and employment opportunities, these funds have not been received. It is imperative that these funds are released promptly,” Bhattacharjee, is learnt to have urged her Union counterpart.

In recent years, the state has faced severe cyclones such as Amphan, Yaas and Remal, causing extensive damage to embankments, crops and homes. However, Rs 171688 crore in disaster assistance is still pending. Bhattacharjee urged Sitharaman to take necessary action in this matter.

Several states, including Bengal, urged the Centre to increase the share of untied funds for the states.