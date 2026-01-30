After yrs of demand, Cancer Hospital OPD at North Bengal Medical College to begin by Feb

Siliguri: The much-awaited Out Patient Department (OPD) of the Cancer Hospital at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH), Siliguri, is likely to become operational by February. The decision to expedite the launch of the OPD service was taken during a meeting of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Patient Welfare Committee) held on Thursday.



The meeting was attended by Narayan Swaroop Nigam, principal secretary of West Bengal Health department, Moumita Godara Basu, special secretary of the Health department, Gautam Deb, member of Rogi Kalyan Samiti and others. After the meeting, officials inspected the Cancer Block, Super Speciality Block, and other ongoing infrastructure projects within the hospital premises. Speaking to the media, Gautam Deb said: “Although the cancer hospital was scheduled to be fully operational by February, some work is still pending.

However, efforts are being made to start the Cancer Block OPD services very soon.” He also announced that the student intake capacity at North Bengal Medical College will be increased from 200 to 250 seats, for which a proposal has already been submitted to the state government.

Deb further informed that a Cath Lab will soon be introduced in the Super Speciality Block, enhancing advanced cardiac treatment facilities in the region. He added that discussions were held regarding the recruitment of doctors to fill vacant posts across various hospital departments.

Highlighting the scale of recent developments, Deb stated that over the last one and a half years, approximately Rs 250 crore has been invested in upgrading the hospital’s infrastructure. These developments include construction of new blocks, expansion of bed capacity, establishment of a new CCU block, and a women’s hostel.

The Cancer Hospital, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, has been a long-standing demand of the people of North Bengal. Once fully operational, it will provide free cancer treatment to patients, significantly improving access to specialised healthcare for residents of the region and neighbouring areas.