After WBSSC, Madrasah Commission begins reinstatement of 2016 recruits

Kolkata: After the reinstatement of untainted teachers of the 2016 selection process to their earlier teaching or non-teaching posts under the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission (WBMSC) has begun a similar process for candidates whose previous appointments were in madrasahs.

The WBMSC has issued a notification announcing verification of original documents for untainted candidates who wish to return to their earlier teaching or non-teaching posts in madrasahs. The verification will take place on November 27 and 28 at the Commission’s office at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Bhawan in Salt Lake.

The reinstatement exercise follows the Supreme Court’s April 3 order that cancelled nearly 26,000 appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff made through the 2016 selection process but allowed untainted candidates to return to their former positions in government departments or autonomous bodies. After the judgment, several candidates applied to their previous employers seeking reinstatement.

Acting on these applications, the WBSSC completed verification for 548 untainted candidates on October 25 whose earlier posts fell under its jurisdiction. Recommendation letters were issued in phases, and the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has been issuing appointment letters for reinstatement.

The WBMSC has now taken up its share of the process. It has called 262 candidates whose untainted status has been confirmed by the School Education department.

The verification schedule uploaded on the Commission’s website specifies the dates, subjects and categories of posts for which the candidates are being recommended by the Madrasah Service Commission. Most candidates will return to WBMSC-recommended teaching posts across different levels, while a few who previously served as clerks in madrasahs will resume those roles.