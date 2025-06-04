After successful rehabilitation, 3 rescued Himalayan Griffon Vultures released into wild

Alipurduar: Three Himalayan Griffon vultures, rescued from different locations near Cooch Behar and the Buxa Tiger Reserve, were released back into the wild on Wednesday after months of intensive care and rehabilitation at the Rajabhatkhawa Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre.

The birds were found in a distressed state between December 2024 and January 2025. After rescue, they were brought to the state’s only vulture conservation and breeding facility, where they received round-the-clock medical attention, nutritional support and behavioural monitoring.

“All three vultures, now healthy and fit for the wild, were released today after a successful rehabilitation process,” said Hari Krishnan PJ, Deputy Field Director of the Western Range of Buxa Tiger Reserve. “This marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to conserve this high-altitude scavenger species and demonstrates the importance of long-term, scientific care in reviving vulnerable wildlife.”

Established in 2006 by the Forest department, the Rajabhatkhawa centre functions under the technical guidance of the Bombay Natural

History Society (BNHS) — India’s premier vulture conservation body. The facility is one of three such breeding centers in the country, alongside those in Pinjore (Haryana) and Rani (Assam).

Currently, the Rajabhatkhawa centre houses over 150 vultures, including endangered white-backed vultures, long-billed vultures and slender-billed vultures. Selected birds are released annually with satellite tracking devices, enabling scientists to monitor their survival and movement patterns in the wild.