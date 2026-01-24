After SC directive, Alipurduar Municipality to set up street dog shelter near railway station

Alipurduar: In response to the Supreme Court’s recent directive on stray dog management, the Alipurduar Municipality, in coordination with the subdivision administration, has stepped up efforts to curb the growing menace of stray dogs in the district town and surrounding areas. As part of the initiative, the municipal authorities have decided to establish a full-fledged street dog shelter.

The issue of rising stray dog attacks has become a serious public concern nationwide. Taking note of the situation, the Supreme Court ruled that state governments and municipal bodies would be liable to pay compensation in cases of rabies-related deaths caused by dog bites, in addition to bearing the cost of medical treatment for victims.

The impact of the apex court’s order has now reached Alipurduar. According to the district health department, a large number of people fall victim to stray dog attacks every year, affecting children, adults and the elderly. In some cases, lack of awareness and failure to take timely anti-rabies vaccination has resulted in deaths.

On November 7, the Supreme Court issued strict directions to remove stray dogs from areas around educational institutions, hospitals, bus terminals and railway stations. Acting on the directive, the local administration has begun preparations to implement the order.

The Alipurduar Municipality and the subdivision administration have intensified measures to address the problem. Land has been identified near New Alipurduar Railway Station for the proposed shelter. The shelter will focus on housing stray dogs, sterilisation for birth control, medical treatment, vaccination and proper care, with support from animal welfare organisations.

Alipurduar Municipality chairman Prasenjit Kar said: “In compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive, land has already been identified for setting up a street dog shelter. Construction of the necessary infrastructure will begin once funds are sanctioned.”

Sub-divisional officer of Alipurduar, Debabrata Ray, confirmed the development, stating: “I have been informed about the land identified by the municipality for the construction of the street dog shelter.”