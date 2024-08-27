After Puja, Forest dept to reactivate 500 extra trap cameras

Alipurduar: In a renewed effort to monitor tiger activity, the Forest department is set to reactivate approximately 500 extra trap cameras across Neora Valley and Buxa Tiger Reserve after Durga Puja this year. These cameras will play a crucial role in tracking the movements of the elusive Royal Bengal Tiger, a species that has not been observed in these areas for decades but has shown promising signs of resurgence in recent years.



For the past several years, trap cameras have captured images of tigers during the winter months in both Neora Valley National Park and Buxa Tiger Reserve. This year, tigers were sighted on multiple occasions in Neora Valley, even before the monsoon season. On March 7, March 14, March 15, March 26, and finally on May 3, the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger was recorded, generating significant enthusiasm within the Forest department.

Given the increased frequency of these sightings, the department has decided to deploy around 500 extra trap cameras across these two national parks. These cameras, equipped with advanced thermal detection and sensor technology, will be operational for seven consecutive months from October to May, after which they are typically removed due to technical considerations.

Bhaskar JV, Chief Forester (Wildlife) of North Bengal, stated: “Initially, we plan to install around 500 cameras. We are optimistic that, like in previous years, the tiger’s movements will be captured. The cameras will be set up for a specific period, and after analyzing the images, they will be reinstalled as necessary.”

The Royal Bengal Tiger’s range extends from Buxa Tiger Reserve to Neora Valley National Park, including parts of neighbouring Bhutan.

This has been repeatedly confirmed through recent camera traps. The sophisticated technology not only monitors tigers but also captures images of other endangered species, both day and night. The images, reviewed every 100 days, are forwarded to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for further analysis.