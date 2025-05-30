After party ultimatum, Trinamool’s Anubrata Mondal apologises for insulting cop; FIR filed

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal submitted a written apology on Friday after the party issued a four-hour ultimatum, demanding he apologise for using inappropriate language and threatening a police officer. An FIR has been registered against Mondal based on a complaint filed by the Inspector in-charge.

Controversy arose after an audio clip surfaced, allegedly featuring Mondal insulting and threatening the officer. This prompted the party to quickly instruct the Birbhum leader to issue an unconditional apology.

In a written statement, Mondal expressed his regret and stated that he would be willing to apologise to the state police a hundred times.

“I take several medications. When someone makes a complaint against the police, it makes me angry. I am truly sorry,” his apology read.

Mondal also raised questions how BJP got access to the audio clip and if there was any conspiracy behind the entire incident. In the audio clip, Mondal was heard abusing a police officer of Birbhum.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Birbhum, Amandeep said that an FIR has been registered against Mondal on the basis of a complaint filed by the Inspector in Charge (IC) Liton Halder. He said: “We have registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by Halder. We will take strong action as per the law.”

It was learnt that the FIR against Anubrata Mondal has been registerd on charges of threat of injury to public servant (224), assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duties (132), sexual harassment (75) and criminal intimidation (351) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Trinamool Congress distancing itself from Mondal’s “unacceptable abusive language” posted on X: “The party unequivocally disassociates and does not endorse the comments made by Anubrata Mondal against a police officer. We strongly condemn his use of derogatory & unacceptable abusive language.

The party hereby instructs him to tender an unconditional apology within the next four hours, failing which show cause proceedings will be initiated.”

This comes shortly after the BJP on Friday launched a stinging attack on the ruling TMC after a purported viral audio clip showed Mondal allegedly threatening a police official over the phone. BJP’s Bengal president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar shared the audio clip on his X handle and demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DGP Rajiv Kumar conduct a speedy inquiry into it.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on the issue said: “Mondal has given a statement and our party is looking into it.

The language Mondal used in a purported audio clip against a police officer is not at all acceptable. Police are taking steps as per the provisions of the law. Trinamool always takes steps in case of any complaints unlike

BJP and CPI(M).”