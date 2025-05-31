After party ultimatum, TMC’s Anubrata Mondal apologises for insulting cop; FIR filed

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal submitted a written apology after the party issued a four-hour ultimatum, demanding he apologise for threatening a police officer.

The controversy erupted after a viral audio clip surfaced, prompting the party to distance itself from his remarks and condemn his actions.

An FIR was filed, in Birbhum, against Mondal based on a complaint by the Inspector-in-Charge, with charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including criminal intimidation and sexual harassment. In his apology, Mondal expressed regret, citing health issues and anger over complaints against the police. He also questioned how the BJP accessed the clip.