After meeting with CM, junior doctors end fast-unto-death

Kolkata: After the meeting with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at Nabanna, on Monday, the junior doctors’ association decided to end their indefinite hunger strike on its 17th day and lifted the cease-work call scheduled for Tuesday. However, despite halting the strike, they pledged to continue their protest with “equal thrust.”



The junior doctors, during a Press conference later in the evening, claimed that they withdrew the fast-unto-death only because of the request from the parents of the woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was raped and murdered in RG Kar and not due to “any pressure” from the government.

The junior doctors after their general body meeting said that they would continue their protest in various ways to meet their 10-point demands.

“We will be on the streets as long as we don’t get justice for the RG Kar victim,” a junior doctor said.

The junior doctors also called for a mega convention at RG Kar Medical College on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the two sides discussed various demands of the medics, including the prevailing “threat culture” at state-run hospitals.

The meeting which was held for about two hours was streamed Live for the first time from the state secretariat Nabanna.

During the meeting, Banerjee repeatedly urged the junior doctors to end their fast, emphasising that most of their demands had been met but firmly rejected the call to remove the state Health secretary.

The Chief Minister instructed the state administration to ensure transparent examinations in the medical colleges which are due in a few months.

“I urge the Chief Secretary to ensure that exams are conducted transparently, ensuring no room for unfair practices. If I were to review past exam papers from the last 3-4 years through a Central agency, many issues could surface—something no one wants. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that exams are completely impartial,” Banerjee said.

The junior doctors stated they share the same sentiment. They added that many individuals have become house staff without being adequately qualified to pass the exams.

Condemning threat culture in hospitals, Banerjee said: “You need to be free of threat culture. Just because I am in power, I threaten someone, cannot be the practice. The threat-culture should end.”

Banerjee agreed to the doctors’ demand for immediate recruitment but claimed that the state’s hands were tied in this matter.

“I agree with you about recruitment. All vacancies need to be filled immediately. However, you have to understand that our hands are tied in many places, especially about reservations. We have tried regularly to get the matter up in the court. It is pending in the Supreme Court now. You also have representation at the Supreme Court, I urge you to bring up this matter in court and ask them to speed up the process so we can fast-track the recruitment,” she remarked.

Banerjee asked RG Kar Principal Dr Manas Bandopadhyay why 47 junior doctors were suspended and how the decision was taken.

She posed a counter question about what it was, if not the ‘threat culture’.

“How can these students or resident doctors be suspended just based on complaints? Who gave the college authorities the right to take such a step without informing the state government? Is this not a ‘threat culture?” Banerjee asked.

Following this, Aniket Mahato, an agitating doctor who had to be hospitalised after five days of fasting, countered Banerjee by saying those who were suspended “have been very much part of the threat culture and don’t deserve to be doctors.” The decision was taken in the college council meeting, Mahato added.

“We will look into it. Action cannot be taken based on personal liking. How the academy council was formed without informing the government,” Banerjee stated while referring to the suspension of 47 junior doctors.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that she would not listen to anything against Health secretary NS Nigam.

As the junior doctors brought certain allegations against Nigam, Banerjee said: “One cannot be termed accused till the allegations against him are proved.”

Banerjee also inquired whether it was legal to establish a Trust in the name of the junior doctors’ front, complete with a bank account. She directed the question to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, asking if such a move was lawful.

On the matter of the committee, the Chief Secretary assured the junior doctors of including two junior doctors, two senior resident doctors and a female junior doctor/student in the state-level task force.

He stated that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), terms of reference, and responsibilities for the five committees will be finalised by Tuesday afternoon to ensure the smooth functioning of the hospitals.

It will also include the schedule for medical college elections.