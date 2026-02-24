After land parcels, state floats tender for beautification of Old Digha beach

Kolkata: The West Bengal government is set to launch a fresh beachfront beautification and upkeep drive in Old Digha, alongside opening up prime land parcels for hotel development.



Sources confirmed that the Digha Sankarpur Development Authority (DSDA) has floated an online tender for round-the-year maintenance of the beautified stretch from Seahawk Ghola Ghat to Aparajita Cottage Ghat.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at preserving the visual appeal of one of Digha’s most-visited promenades and ensuring a clean, green and well-maintained environment for tourists.

According to an official, the selected agency will undertake daily cleaning of the beachfront, maintain lawns and gardens, trim trees and hedges, water plants and look after flower beds and fencing. The work will also include operation and maintenance of fountains, lights and other electrical installations along the promenade to ensure the area remains functional and attractive throughout the year.

The contract will initially run for one year and may be renewed for two more years subject to satisfactory performance and approval by the authority, an official said. Authorities have indicated that the agreement can be terminated with notice if services are found unsatisfactory.

The beautification initiative comes at a time when the state is also seeking to expand hospitality infrastructure in the seaside town. Millennium Post had reported on February 12 that the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) has floated two separate e-auctions for consolidated land parcels measuring 6.88 acres and 2.29 acres at Mouza Paschim Gadadharpur in East Midnapore district.

Together covering about 9.17 acres across 42 LR plots, the land is being offered on a freehold basis for the development of hotels and commercial projects. The move aims to attract established corporate players and support planned coastal development by improving visitor amenities and creating jobs.

The 6.88-acre parcel carries a starting price of Rs 123.97 crore, while the 2.29-acre plot has a base price of Rs 41.29 crore. Both sites are located around 390 metres from the shoreline and fall within the coastal regulation zone, requiring statutory and CRZ clearances before construction can begin. Officials maintained that the twin measures reflect a coordinated strategy to upgrade Digha’s tourism infrastructure while maintaining its coastal character.