After Kurmis end protest, rlys resume services gradually

KOLKATA: After the Kurmi community withdrew their agitation from railway lines at three stations under South Eastern Railway, the train services are slowly getting back to normal. Immediately, after the agitators removed their banners from the rail lines, goods trains which were unable to move in the area were passed first. Thereafter, services of long distance trains, including Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Mail, Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express and Howrah Ahmedabad Express, which were earlier cancelled for Monday, were resumed.