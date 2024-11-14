After its last occurrence in 2019, Poush Mela to return to Santiniketan after long hiatus

Kolkata: After a long pause, the traditional “Poush Mela” is set to return to Santiniketan, organised jointly by the Santiniketan Trust and Visva-Bharati authorities. Following its last occurrence in 2019, the fair will once again take place in Purbapalli field, which has remained quiet in recent years. This decision was reached in a recent marathon meeting held in the central library auditorium of Visva-Bharati.

In 2023, the state government was handed the responsibility for organising the fair by Visva-Bharati and the Santiniketan Trust, but this led to several controversies.

This time, according to the Trust Deed, the Santiniketan Trust will be the primary organiser, with Visva-Bharati authorities offering their support. For arrangements such as water, electricity, sanitation, and security, cooperation from the state government will be requested, and an official letter will soon be sent.

Visva-Bharati’s acting public relations officer, Atig Ghosh, stated after the meeting: “This time, the fair will be conducted under the supervision of both the Trust and Visva-Bharati. We will seek support from the state government in various areas.”

As per the tradition established by Maharshi Debendranath Tagore, the Santiniketan Trust has hosted this fair on the 7th of Poush each year. The last fair was held in 2019 at the Purbapalli field, but due to COVID-19 and other administrative challenges, the fair was suspended from 2020 to 2023.

With the return of the Poush Mela to Purbapalli, there is widespread enthusiasm among local residents and tourists alike.