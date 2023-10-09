After Governor assures to take up MGNREGA dues issue with Centre, TMC withdraws sit-in at Raj Bhavan

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday announced the withdrawal of the sit-in demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan after five days, following an assurance from Governor C V Ananda Bose that he would take up the issue of MGNREGA dues with the Centre.



Banerjee, however, said that his party would launch a fresh agitation from November 1 under the leadership of Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if there is no satisfactory reply on the status of “non-payment” of MGNREGA wages within October 31.

“I have heard that the Governor has already left for Delhi. So as a gesture of courtesy, we have decided to withdraw this sit-in demonstration for the time being. We have told the Governor to let us know within two weeks (on the MGNREGA issue).

We will wait till October 31 for a satisfactory reply from the Centre, else we will start another agitation from November 1,” Banerjee said.

The development comes hours after a 30-member delegation led by Banerjee met Bose and urged him to fulfil his “solemn responsibility” by addressing the “persistent problem of unpaid wages of MGNREGA job card holders”, and to write to the central government for clarification on the issue.

Sources said Abhishek spoke to his party supremo Mamata Banerjee and also to the senior party leaders at the sit-in demonstration site who urged Abhishek to withdraw the demonstration as the Governor has shown courtesy. They also suggested that the Trinamool Congress should positively respond to the courtesy and withdraw the demonstration.

The Trinamool national general secretary also said that Governor Bose promised the party delegation that he would discuss the matter with the Centre within 24 hours. Among the delegation, there were 7 people who have been deprived by the Centre as it stopped funds under MGNREGS and Awas Yojana.

“I told the Governor that you take one week or two weeks and ask the Centre why they stopped funds. They cannot hold funds. We have given them two years and we have no issue with giving two weeks more. The Centre has to inform us in writing under the virtue of which law they have stopped funds. The Governor has told us that he would give us the Centre’s reply within 24 hours. I could have waited for 24 hours more. As the senior leaders suggested that we should show courtesy to the Governor, we are withdrawing the demonstration,” Banerjee said.

Members of the delegation, including Banerjee, while entering Raj Bhawan were seen carrying letters of the potential beneficiaries of various schemes who have been deprived by the Centre and presented them to the Governor. During the sit-in demonstration for the past five days, Banerjee had said that he would show the letters of the deprived people to the Governor.

He said that over 21,75,000 people from Bengal are yet to receive their dues under MGNREGA and Awas Yojana. The ruling Trinamool Congress has submitted the memorandum to the Governor.