After films & plays, Nati Binodini inspires Bhowanipur 75 Palli Puja theme

KOLKATA: Between 1874 and 1886, Binodini Dasi aka Nati Binodini played close to 90 roles in 80 plays, most of them written by none other than theatre legend Girish Chandra Ghosh. The trailblazing actress broke barriers and became the first true female superstar of Bengali theatre. More than eight decades after her death, the spotlight is back on the feminist icon. Films are being made, plays are being staged and now, Bhowanipur 75 Palli has chosen to pay tribute to her life and legacy through their Durga Puja 2025 theme.

In its 61st year, the Puja committee officially unveiled the theme, ‘Binodini: A Tribute to Nati Binodini’, with the ‘Khunti Puja’ on Sunday. Present at the event were state Agriculture minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and Sayan Deb Chatterjee, the state secretary of West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress. “This year, with ‘Binodini’ as our theme, we’re remembering a forgotten icon whose journey still resonates today. Through art and culture, we hope to spark conversations around respect, equality, and the importance of remembering those who paved the way,” said Subir Das, club secretary.

Born in 1863 in the red-light district of North Kolkata, Binodini dared to dream big. By 26, she had reached the peak of stardom on the Bengali stage but despite her success, she walked away from the spotlight far too soon. Her story is one of grit, glory and the painful weight of social stigma and that’s exactly what this year’s puja will bring to life through its pandal and artwork.

In December 2024, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee renamed the iconic Star Theatre, which Binodini helped build, as Binodini Theatre.

In January 2025, Rukmini Maitra played Binodini on the big screen in Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s Bengali film. On stage, Sudipta Chakraborty’s powerful portrayal of Nati Binodini continues to earn standing ovations. And come December, audiences will see Subhashree Ganguly step into Binodini’s shoes in Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming film ‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Re’.