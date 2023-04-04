After Darj Mall area declared ‘no vending zone’, civic body holds talks with hawkers to discuss rehabilitation plans

darjeeling: Hawkers were not allowed to open shop on Tuesday at the Darjeeling Mall with the Darjeeling Municipality declaring the area a ‘no-vending zone.’



A meeting was held between municipal authorities and hawkers representatives where rehabilitation measures were discussed. The Municipality has offered to temporarily rehabilitate the hawkers in the premises of Gorkha Ranga Mancha in Mall till a permanent solution is found. Students took out a rally in Darjeeling on Tuesday in support of the eviction move and demanded that the heritage Mall be preserved.

With a G-20 Summit event in Darjeeling on Monday, the Queen of the Hills, especially the Mall, got a complete makeover. The Mall had been transformed to the Mall of yesteryears complete with flower pots, painted railing, chairs, garbage free and above all sans temporary roadside stalls- an eyesore as well as inconvenience to the commuters. The Municipality then decided to keep the Mall this way and declared it a ‘no vending zone.’

From early morning on Tuesday a huge police contingent was posted at the Mall. Later during the day the hawkers’ representatives had a meeting with the Civic authorities in the Municipality.

“There has been pressure from the public also to clear up the temporary stalls that have been causing a lot of inconvenience to the public. On Tuesday, we had a meeting with them. We offered to rehabilitate them in the premises of the Gorkha Ranga Mancha temporarily till a permanent solution is worked out. They have stated that they will have a talk with the association members and get back to us on Wednesday,” stated Mukund Raj Baraily, Councillor.

Raju Chettri of the Hawkers’ Association stated that they have requested the Municipality that they will sit on the roadside at the previous location without putting up temporary stalls. However, the Municipality has not agreed to this.

“The Municipality has given us a proposal which we will discuss and get back to the authorities in a day or two. We want a place with a good tourist flow,” stated Chettri. The Hawkers’ representatives claimed that there are 106 persons who have been displaced and would have to be rehabilitated.

High school and college students took out a rally carrying posters with messages like “Our heritage, Our responsibility.”

“We go to college this way. It becomes very difficult to walk owing to the shops taking up most of the road. It is difficult to go to the temple also” stated Anandi Chettri, a college student.

Local residents have lauded the Municipality’s initiatives. “We want a clean and green Mall. This is the main square of the town. Tourists come from all over the world to visit the Mall and spend some quality time here. Elderly people, children and town residents come here to walk, run and exercise. We have to keep this space clean and open,” stated Rapthen Sherpa, a resident

and runner.