After CM’s announcement, 6 tea gardens leased in North Bengal after seven years

Alipurduar: After seven years of uncertainty, Merico Agri Industry Private Limited has finally secured the lease for six tea gardens in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts. The announcement, made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Tuesday, has brought relief and optimism to thousands of tea garden workers.

Merico had been managing 13 financially struggling tea gardens in North Bengal since 2018 but lacked official ownership. The newly-granted lease, initially for three years, may be extended to 30 years based on the company’s performance.

The six leased gardens — Birpara, Hantapara, Dhumchipara, Tulshipara, Nageshwari and Rangli-Rangliot — will now see renewed investment and development. However, the company is still awaiting lease approvals for seven other gardens, including Garganda, Dimdima, Bandapani, Kilkot, Bagrakot, Manabari and Kohinoor. Following the announcement, approximately 6,000 workers across these gardens expressed relief. Surajit Bakshi, Managing Director of Merico, welcomed the lease decision, stating: “Our responsibility has increased now that the state government has placed its trust in us. We are committed to developing these gardens, starting with new plantations and securing financial support from banks.”

He reassured workers in the seven unleased gardens, saying: “We will continue to manage all 13 gardens with equal focus and work towards settling workers’ dues as soon as possible. If deemed suitable, we are open to taking responsibility for other struggling tea gardens in the future.”

Merico’s entry into the tea sector in 2018, when it took over Duncan’s ailing tea estates, was seen as a game-changer. However, the absence of formal leases had created operational challenges. Recent worker unrest over this issue has now been alleviated by the government’s decision.

Nakul Sonar, Chairman of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, stating: “This decision will inject new enthusiasm into the industry. We expect more gardens to be leased by March, ensuring stability for thousands of workers.” Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, himself a former tea garden worker, praised the state government’s efforts, adding: “One after another, historic decisions are being taken for the tea industry.

It is unfortunate that the Central government has done little for North Bengal’s tea sector in the last decade.”