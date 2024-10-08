After being denied permission to hold rally, junior docs change route

Kolkata: After Kolkata Police denied permission for the rally called by the junior doctors from College Square to Esplanade, the organisers had to back off and start the rally from the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Central Avenue.



According to sources, the junior doctors had called for a rally from College Square to the hunger strike spot in Esplanade a few days ago. For the rally, an application of permission was also sent to the Kolkata Police. However, the city police had rejected the appeal citing that owing to the Durga Puja, several people will come to see the pujas in the said area and the rally will create inconvenience for them.

Though the junior doctors were rigid on their choice of route, on Tuesday with the intervention of senior doctors, the route was changed which was also proposed by the police as well.

Another rally started from the SSKM Hospital on the same issue reached the Esplanade area in the evening.