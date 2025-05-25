After Abhishek’s tribute, TMC pushes for recognition of Rash Behari Bose

Kolkata: After Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee visited the neglected memorial of Indian freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose in Tokyo and paid tribute, his party on Saturday demanded proper recognition. Trinamool Congress leaders Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh during a Press conference on Saturday said Banerjee once again showed the path as he paid tribute not only to Bose but also to Indian jurist Justice Radhabinod Pal. After Abhishek, other delegates also paid tribute to the Indian revolutionary. Trinamool Congress leaders Panja and Ghosh highlighted how this is yet another example of Bengal showing the path to the nation — even when it comes to honouring our heroes of the freedom struggle. On Friday, Banerjee raised the issue of the dilapidated condition of Rash Behari Bose’s memorial from Tokyo. On Saturday, back home, the Trinamool remembered the historic contribution of the legendary freedom fighter and further upped the ante, demanding due recognition for one of Bengal’s most revered sons. Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale posted on X: “Numerous dignitaries, including PM Modi, have visited this memorial in the past. Yet, sadly, no one raised the issue of its maintenance until the National General Secretary of @AITCofficial highlighted it yesterday. With the Ambassador visiting the memorial today, the people of Bengal expect that he will take up this matter immediately with the Japanese authorities.”

Kunal Ghosh wrote on X: “The timing of their visit is interesting, given the fact that yesterday Shri Abhishek Banerjee visited and paid tribute at the memorial of Shri Rash Behari Bose, highlighting its neglected and dilapidated state. He also requested the Ambassador to take up the matter with the concerned authorities and ensure that Shri Rash Behari Bose gets the honour he truly deserves.” Highlighting that the country’s icons must not be forgotten on foreign soil, both the Trinamool leaders stressed how Abhishek Banerjee discussed the neglected state of Rash Behari Bose’s memorial with ambassadors, requesting urgent attention. “Rash Behari Bose’s memorial lacked any details about his contributions. It is necessary to install plaques to inform the next generation about our icons. Abhishek Banerjee brought this issue to light. On foreign soil, he fulfilled not just his duties as an official delegate but also as Bengal’s son, setting an example for all. We thank him for this,” said Ghosh. Panja also highlighted how Banerjee denounced Pakistan-sponsored terrorism with substantial evidence, strengthening India’s stance with a unified voice. Trinamool leaders also attacked the BJP-led Centre for taking claims of promoting a concept of setting up Railway stations to highlight local culture and heritage of the place. Ghosh said that the concept was introduced by Mamata Banerjee when she was the Railway minister. It was Mamata Banerjee who designed the Railway stations in a manner so that they promote the local culture and heritage of the area. For example, it was Mamata who came up with the idea of constructing Dakshineswar Metro Station in a manner it appears like the temple, Ghosh added. He also stated that Metro expansion in Kolkata was the credit of Mamata Banerjee and not the current Nerendra Modi government that seeks publicity of the same.

