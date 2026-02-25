After a long wait, permanent V-C joins Raiganj University

Raiganj: After a prolonged wait, Arnab Sen formally joined as the permanent Vice-Chancellor of Raiganj university on Tuesday, bringing relief and optimism among teachers, students, and guardians of the institution.

Professor Sen, who previously served in the Department of Botany at North Bengal university in Siliguri , took charge and held a meeting with teaching and non-teaching staff, students, and media persons in the university conference hall. During the interaction, he assured all-around development of the campus with a focus on academic growth and infrastructure improvement.

Raiganj University was established in 2015, and its first Vice-Chancellor was Anil Bhuimali, a professor of economics from North Bengal University, who retired in September 2021. Since then, the university has been functioning under temporary arrangements. In August 2024, Dipak Kumar Roy was appointed as interim Vice-Chancellor by the state Governor.

However, several development works were reportedly delayed due to the absence of a permanent head, leading to repeated demands from teachers, students, and guardians for a full-time Vice-Chancellor.

Registrar Durlav Sarkar said : “ The joining of the new Vice-Chancellor has been officially communicated to the Principal Secretary of the state Higher Education Department. He met both teaching and non-teaching staff and sought their cooperation for further development of the campus. We are happy with his positive initiative.”

Vice-Chancellor Arnab Sen said : “ Priority would be given to strengthening infrastructure, introducing employment-oriented courses for students and filling vacant staff posts.

We will work together with teachers, non-teaching staff, students and guardians to take the university forward.”