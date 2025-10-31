After 82 chemotherapy sessions, student scores 97.37% in HS exams

Kolkata: After undergoing 82 chemotherapy sessions over nearly three years for T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer, Adrija Ghosh, a student of Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Sister

Nivedita Girls’ School, has secured the ninth rank in the Higher Secondary (HS) Semester III merit list with 97.37 per cent score.

A resident of Belgharia, Adrija was diagnosed with the disease in Class VI, just before her final examination in October 2018. Following initial detection in Kolkata, she was treated in Mumbai for two years and eight months, undergoing 82 chemotherapy sessions, including 18 spinal procedures.

Her last session took place in June 2021, after which she entered remission. Now in remission for four years and four months, she continues to undergo annual medical check-ups—the latest being earlier this month in Mumbai.

Adrija had to drop a year before resuming her studies. Her parents, both teachers, credited the school for standing by her during her illness. “My wife and I are both teachers, yet we do not think about our students the way this school did for my daughter.

The school arranged special subjects not originally offered, just to ensure she could continue her studies,” said her father, Jaymangal Ghosh, a teacher at Sealdah Taki Boys’ School.

Adrija, who aspires to study psychology and become a clinical psychologist, is the second-highest female scorer in the state and third among students from Kolkata. Including Adrija, four students from Kolkata featured in the top ten of the Semester III merit list. The highest-ranked from the city, Gholam Faisal of Calcutta Madrasah A.P. Department, secured eighth position with 97.5 per cent.

He is also the only commerce student in the science-dominated top ten and plans to pursue chartered accountancy. Sayantan Dutta of Scottish Church Collegiate School also shared the ninth rank with Adrija and 13 others, while Sneha Surai of Bidya Bharati Girls’ School ranked tenth with 97.3 per cent.

Among girls statewide, only three featured in the top 69—two of them from Kolkata. The highest-ranked girl is Dipanwita Pal of Daulatpur High School in South Dinajpur, who was placed fourth with 98.42 per cent. Kolkata ranked 12th among districts with a 93.77 per cent pass rate.