After 78 yrs of Independence, Adama Village set to receive electricity

Alipurduar: After more than seven decades of Independence, the remote village of Adama in the Buxa Hills, near the Bhutan border, is finally on the verge of being electrified for the first time. This historic development comes following the intervention of Mridul Goswami, the newly-appointed mentor of Alipurduar Zilla Parishad.

Residents of Adama, located under the Rajabhatkhawa Gram Panchayat in the Kalchini block, recently approached Goswami, demanding action on long-standing promises of electrification. They alleged that 130 villagers had deposited the necessary fees for electricity connections with the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) in 2023, yet no progress had been made.

“Our village has remained in darkness since Independence. Despite raising the issue multiple times, no steps were taken,” said Sonam Jangmo Dukpa, the head of Rajabhatkhawa Gram Panchayat and a resident of Adama.

Upon receiving the complaint, Mridul Goswami acted promptly. “The residents personally informed me of their plight. I immediately reached out to the Electricity department and learned that electrification work was stalled due to the absence of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Forest department,” Goswami said. Adama village falls within the forest area under the Buxa Tiger Reserve and government regulations require environmental clearance for any infrastructure development.

“To resolve the issue, we have initiated discussions with forest officials. It has been agreed that each household will apply for the NOC through the Joint Forest Management Committee and the Gram Panchayat. The Forest department has assured us that NOCs will be issued in accordance with the rules,” Goswami added. “We are committed to ensuring that the people of Adama are no longer deprived of such a basic service. Soon, electric lights will illuminate this remote hilly village.”

Apurba Sen, Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve, confirmed the department’s cooperation. “We have had detailed discussions with the Zilla Parishad mentor. If applications are submitted in line with government procedures, we will issue the necessary clearances without delay.”