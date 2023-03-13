After 7 years, tea auction to resume in Jalpaiguri from April

jalpaiguri: In a meeting of the Tea Board at the Tea Auction Centre in Jalpaiguri on Monday it was decided that tea auction will resume in Jalpaiguri from April, after having remained closed for the last seven years.



The Jalpaiguri tea auction centre was launched in 2005. Auctions were conducted from this center till 2015. Since then the centre has remained closed. Over the years there have been demands from different quarters to reopen the centre.

Purajit Baksi Gupta, Vice Chairman of North Bengal tea auction committee, said: “A type of hyper committee meeting was held on Monday. There were numerous proposals to reopen the auction center. From April the auction centre will reopen. A new committee will be formed with the sellers, buyers, brokers to look into the matter. Various aspects of auctioning were also discussed.”

On this day the Deputy Director of the Indian Tea Board, tea sellers, buyers and brokers were present in the meeting.

Different issues relating to tea auction were discussed in the meeting. “Along with leaf tea, dust tea will also be brought to the auction centre. It was also discussed how open factory selling will reduce the transport cost of the sellers,” said Sumit Ghosh, Secretary, Tea Association of India, Terai Dooars branch.

Apart from the issues related to the auction the meeting also discussed important issues including tea plucking, packaging and storage of

tea leaves.