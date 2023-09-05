After 5 years, family reunites with missing daughter

Siliguri: After lodging a complaint in the ‘Didi Ke bolo,’ phone number, a family was reunited with their missing daughter after five years. Family members broke out in tears after seeing the woman and thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The recovered woman has been sent to the Jalpaiguri Court as per legal procedures. She will be handed over to her family after completing the procedure,” stated Subhendra Kumar, ADCP of Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

The woman has been identified as Rumpa Majumder (30 years), a resident of Ambikanagar in New Jalpaiguri.

She was married and had a 10-year-old boy. She went missing from her in-law’s house five years ago. The family had lodged a complaint at NJP Police station, but she could not be traced.

In July this year, the family called ‘Didi ke Bolo’ after which officials from the Chief Minister’s Office contacted the Siliguri Police and a special team was constituted with NJP Police Station.

During probe, using Rumpa’s Aadhaar card number, the cops found out that she had opened a bank account in Nakashipara in Nadiya district and consequently, on Monday, they found Rumpa.

The ADCP informed that she had remarried and has a child.