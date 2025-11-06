After 4-km walk, Abhishek stuns crowd with 30 push-ups

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was found in a “new avatar” on Tuesday as he did a series of push-ups, reportedly 30 of them, at a public event in Kolkata, a video of which had gone viral on social media.

Banerjee attended EO Kolkata Chapter’s learning event in the city. He did push-ups along with four others. People in the audience counted as the Diamond Harbour MP continued his push-ups. Others gave up as they crossed 20 push-ups but Banerjee carried on and reportedly stopped at 30. Earlier in the day, he walked 4 km as he joined his party’s anti-SIR rally alongside his party supremo Mamata Banerjee. In the late evening on Tuesday, Abhishek posted on social media: “Today, I had the privilege of engaging with some of the most dynamic minds from Bengal’s industrial and entrepreneurial ecosystem. Our deliberations at EO Kolkata Chapter’s learning event reaffirmed one simple truth that Bengal stands at the cusp of a transformative economic renaissance.”

In a post on X, he further stated: “We spoke about the remarkable progress Bengal has made under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Smt. Mamata Banerjee, in

infrastructure, human capital, innovation, and governance, and explored how we can further unleash Bengal’s full potential as an investment destination and growth leader.”

“What inspires confidence is the shared belief that industry and government are partners, not parallel entities. Together, we are scripting a new growth story, one that is inclusive, sustainable, and globally competitive. As we move forward, our collective resolve remains clear: to build a Bengal that creates opportunities, fosters enterprise, and contributes decisively to India’s growth in the decades ahead,” Abhishek added further.