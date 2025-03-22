After 4 days of searching, missing pregnant kumki elephant returns home

Jalpaiguri: After four days of intensive search operations, forest officials finally breathed a sigh of relief as they successfully brought back Rami, the pregnant Kumki elephant, in good health back to the Pilkhana (elephant shed) in Gorumara, escorted by a team of 10 Kumki elephants on Thursday evening.

Dwija Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of the Gorumara Wildlife Division, stated: “After her return, a veterinary examination confirmed that Rami is in good health. She will remain under observation for a few days.” The 22-year-old Rami, already on complete rest due to her pregnancy, went missing on Sunday while being taken for a routine bath in the Murti River. As she was returning, she suddenly became agitated and bolted into the dense forest before her mahout could react. A large-scale search operation was launched with forest personnel and Kumki elephants. After two days of relentless efforts, Rami was spotted on Tuesday evening in the Gorati Beat jungle. Following further observation, the Forest department initiated a rescue operation near the Nathua forest on Thursday. With the coordinated efforts of 10 Kumki elephants and the forest staff, Rami was finally guided back to Pilkhana after several hours of effort.

Forest officials expressed relief and satisfaction over the successful rescue, ensuring that Rami receives continuous care in the coming days.