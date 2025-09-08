After 33 yrs in prison, ex-convict begins new life as auto driver

Kolkata: In a powerful tale of second chances and reintegration, Subrata Sarkar, an ex-convict who served 33 years of imprisonment, has begun a new chapter in his life as an autorickshaw driver. His reintegration was supported by a coordinated effort involving the Probation and After Care Section under the department of Correctional Administration and the Transport department, all facilitated through the government’s rehabilitation framework.

Subrata was released from Presidency Correctional Home on July 25, 2024. After being released, he was facing financial and social hardships. His habitation gained momentum when he received essential identity documents, including Aadhaar, voter ID, PAN and a driving licence, through the After Care Programme under Officer Manoj Kumar Roy.

With a loan of Rs 2,33,600 from SBI’s Pramathesh Barua Sarani Branch and a route permit granted by the Transport department, Subrata launched his auto rickshaw service on Saturday.

The formal flag-off took place at noon at Rashbehari, covering the route from Pratapaditya Road (near Rashbehari Avenue Crossing) to Behala Chowrasta. The ceremony was attended by senior bank officials and Manoj Kumar Roy himself.

Roy remarked that this initiative is instrumental in restoring dignity, self-reliance and a meaningful second chance to individuals who have served prolonged sentences—reflecting the administration’s commitment to rehabilitation over retribution. Subrata states: “I would request those who have returned or will return from correctional facilities to not to get involved in any crime again. Take the official help and start a new life.”