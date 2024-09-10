‘After 27 days, CBI reaches same conclusion as KP did in 24 hrs’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday once again slammed the CBI for its failure to solve the RG Kar case even after 27 days of carrying a probe.

The ruling party alleged that the CBI took 27 days and performed 12 polygraph tests to arrive at the same conclusion as the Kolkata police did within 24 hours of the crime. CBI failed to make any “groundbreaking revelations” yet, TMC claimed. In its post on X, TMC said: “It took @CBIHeadquarters 27 DAYS, 648 HOURS, 100 STATEMENTS & 12 POLYGRAPH TESTS to arrive at the same conclusion that @KolkataPolice had established within 24 hours of the crime. NO fresh insights, NO groundbreaking revelations, just an exercise in STALLING a case that could’ve been swiftly resolved.”

TMC leader Partha Bhowmick during a press conference said that the main issue of justice for the RG Kar victim has subsided now. “Everything is going on except delivering justice to the victim’s family. As many as 27 days have passed since the CBI had started the probe. But no significant progress in the investigation was found. The Supreme Court has again sought a status report from the CBI,” Bhowmick said.

TMC leader Bratya Basu said that since the CBI took the probe none has been arrested. Kolkata Police had, however, arrested one accused within 24 hours after the crime happened.

Trinamool Congress on repeated occasions accused the BJP of politicising the RG Kar Incident to gain some advantage.