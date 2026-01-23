After 2 yrs of risk and hardship, repair work planned for South Chandipur embankment

Malda: The long-standing hardship faced by residents of South Chandipur and Hiranandapur panchayats due to a damaged embankment is finally set to end, as the Irrigation department has initiated steps to begin repair work. The tender process has already started, and construction is expected to begin within the next few weeks, bringing relief to over one lakh people who depend on the embankment for daily travel.

The embankment at South Chandipur, the only direct link between the two panchayats, was dug up two years ago to allow water flow as a flood-control measure. Since then, residents have been forced to risk their lives by using boats or temporary bamboo bridges to commute between the two areas. This year too, villagers collected donations to construct a bamboo footbridge over the damaged portion, allowing movement for nearly three months. However, the structure has now deteriorated, increasing danger for commuters.

Despite repeated assurances from the administration, the absence of a permanent solution had fuelled resentment among locals. The announcement of a permanent embankment reconstruction has therefore been welcomed. A senior official of the district Irrigation department said: “Once the tender process is completed, the work order will be issued immediately and construction will begin without delay.”

However, officials clarified that while the embankment will be rebuilt, the sluice gate work will not be taken up immediately. “Due to the presence of a deep pit near the embankment, constructing a sluice gate at the same spot is not feasible. Experts have suggested identifying a new location for it,” the official added. Local residents remain cautious. “Last year, nearly Rs 1.5 crore was spent, but the embankment collapsed under the current of the Fulhar river. We will not tolerate corruption this time,” said resident Gouranga Mondal. He also demanded speedy construction of the sluice gate.

Welcoming the development, Manikchak Panchayat Samiti’s Khadya Karmadhyaksha Rani Mondal said: “This fulfils a long-pending demand of the people. It is heartening news, and we hope the work starts soon and is completed properly.”