After 15 years, trial of Madan Tamang murder case begins

Darjeeling: After 15 years, trial of the high-profile Madan Tamang murder case commenced on Wednesday at the City Sessions Court, Calcutta (Bankshall Court). The Darjeeling District Court, designated as the ‘remote point,’ saw all the 47 accused, including Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung, GJM general secretary Roshan Giri attend the trial through video conferencing.

The issue of prime accused Gurung’s absence in Kolkata and instead attending at the Darjeeling Court was raised by Arnab Mukherjee, representing Bharati Tamang, widow of the slain leader.

“As per the direction of the Honourable Supreme Court, all the accused were present at Darjeeling. However, the City Sessions Court on 26/7/2024 in an Order (Number 186) had stated that the accused person, Bimal Gurung, is further directed that since one day prior to date fixed for framing of charge, the accused petitioner- Bimal Gurung shall remain present within the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Police and the accused person shall not leave the jurisdiction of the Kolkata police until the trial is over except prior leave of the court and the accused person Bimal Gurung is also directed to appear before court in each and every date of trial.

As the order directs the accused Bimal Gurung to be present within the jurisdiction of the Kolkata police, he has to attend the trial in the City Sessions Court. On the first date of trial, we raised this issue. The judge after hearing stated as there is no modification, the accused Bimal Gurung has to comply with this. However there is no written order as this is the first day of trial,” stated Mukherjee, while talking to Millennium Post. Charges had been framed against the 47 on June 26, 2025 by the City Sessions Court in Kolkata.

The primary complainant Luxman Pradhan, the former All India Gorkha League (AIGL) general secretary, had been summoned by the City Sessions Court as a witness. As Pradhan passed away recently, his death certificate was submitted at the court. “The next date of trial has been fixed on August 25. Amar Lama, the brother of Late Madan Tamang will depose as a witness on that day at the City Sessions Court in Kolkata,” stated Mukherjee.

“Two petitions were put forward by the defence. It is a prerogative for the accused to get entire 161, 164 statements including all relevant documents like seizure list. A prayer was put forward for this. The second petition was for a Nepali translator to be appointed as there are many things in the vernacular language Nepali,” stated Pranay Rai, part of the defence.

Incidentally, All India Gorkha League (AIGL) leader Madan Tamang was hacked to death on May 21, 2010 by an armed mob at around 9:20 am at the Upper Clubside Stand in Darjeeling town while overseeing preparations for a public meeting to begin at 10 am on that day.

The CBI has been investigating the case. Out of 54 accused in the case, 2 have been declared fugitives, 5 are dead and one Puran Rai is in custody for having jumped bail. He will be facing a custody trial. Rai was arrested from Bangalore by the CBI in February this year.