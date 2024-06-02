After 15 years, Bengal witnesses entry of monsoon rains in May

Kolkata: After 15 years, Bengal has witnessed the entry of monsoon rains in the month of May this year. The state had registered a similar situation in 2009 when the monsoon entered North Bengal on May 25. In 2006 and 2007, monsoon entered North Bengal in May.



Monsoon entered North Bengal on May 31 this year. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had predicted scattered rainfall may happen in several South Bengal districts till next Friday. Yellow alert had been issued for the districts like North 24 and South24-Parganas, East Midnapore, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia which would receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday. It will rain in several South Bengal districts on the day of election counting on Tuesday. The MeT office said that rains will continue in South Bengal till Tuesday while there is a heavy rain forecast in the North. Kolkata, however, will continue to experience dry weather from Sunday onwards, the Meteorological office said. However, there is a possibility of heavy rain in North Bengal in the next few days.

Monsoon has already entered North Bengal but the pre-monsoon season is going on in the south.

Various districts, including Kolkata, have witnessed the rain for the past few days. According to the weather office forecast, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur in a few districts of South Bengal in the next couple of days. Along with that, wind speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour can blow. North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore will have higher wind speed. The wind can blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in those four districts.

“Rain is likely in eight districts of South Bengal on Monday. However, Kolkata is not in that list. North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and Nadia may get wet on Monday. East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia may also receive rain on that day. Heavy rain is forecast in three northern districts from Monday to Thursday. Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive 7 to 11 cm of rain. Several districts in South Bengal received pre-monsoon rainfall late on Thursday night.

The normal monsoon onset date for Kerala is June 1 and for Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam is June 5. According to weather scientists, El Nino conditions are prevailing at present, and La Nina may set in by August-September. El Nino - the periodic warming of surface waters in the central Pacific Ocean - is associated with weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions in India. La Nina - the antithesis of El Nino- leads to plentiful rainfall during the monsoon season.