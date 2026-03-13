Affluent buyers from Kolkata eye Delhi’s luxury homes

Kolkata: Rising wealth in eastern India and the emergence of high-rise luxury developments in Delhi are increasingly attracting investors from cities such as Kolkata and Ahmedabad to the capital’s premium residential market. As major economic centres expand and wealth creation deepens, affluent buyers are seeking to diversify their real estate portfolios beyond their home cities. In recent years, high-net-worth individuals from these business hubs have shown growing interest in New Delhi’s luxury housing market not only as a lifestyle choice but also as a long-term investment asset. Real estate consultants note that the luxury housing segment across India has seen strong demand in recent years.



Unlike many metropolitan markets where luxury projects are expanding on the outskirts, New Delhi has traditionally been known for independent floors, bungalows and kothis in established neighbourhoods. However, the city’s residential landscape is gradually evolving. Developers such as DLF, Godrej Properties, TARC and Unity Group are introducing high-rise luxury condominiums within Delhi, offering gated community living with modern amenities and professional management.

“Investors today view premium homes as long-term wealth assets rather than just residences. Cities like Delhi offer a unique value proposition because supply is limited, demand remains strong, and the city carries the prestige of being the country’s political and administrative capital,” said Avik Das, a Kolkata-based real estate consultant, adding that investors from cities such as Kolkata are increasingly diversifying into prime residential markets across India.

Industry observers say this shift is reshaping perceptions of the capital’s residential market. High-rise developments with global-standard amenities, secure environments and integrated infrastructure are drawing affluent buyers.

One such development is One Midtown in Moti Nagar, part of the larger DLF Midtown ecosystem. The project features four towers rising to 39 storeys and is surrounded by nearly 128 acres of green spaces while offering strong connectivity. Prices have risen from around Rs 18,000 per sq. ft. at launch in January 2022 to about Rs 32,300 per sq. ft. by 2025, reflecting a 79 per cent appreciation. Analysts believe such integrated developments will define the future of urban housing as investors increasingly look beyond traditional home markets.