Affected teachers left in tears after Supreme Court verdict

Kolkata: Thousands of teachers across Bengal were left devastated on Thursday as the Supreme Court invalidated the appointments of nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff. The ruling, which declared the 2016 recruitment process null and void, has left those affected in shock and uncertainty, forcing them to prepare for fresh competitive exams to reclaim their jobs.

The verdict, delivered at 10:45 am, sought to remove “tainted” candidates from the recruitment process. However, many claim that they secured their positions through merit and are now unfairly caught in the fallout.

Teachers who had been employed for nearly six years gathered at Shahid Minar to express their grief and frustration, with many breaking down in tears, questioning the fairness of the decision.

Anindita Pore, who was an English teacher at Gobardanga Sri Chaitanya Vidyalaya, was among those deeply affected. “Innocent people have been sacrificed for reasons I don’t understand.

It’s unimaginable that such a biased verdict could come from the Supreme Court. I haven’t done anything wrong. If I had, I would have understood the consequences. But being punished without any fault is unacceptable.”

Aditi Basu, who was a Mathematics teacher at Dakshineswar Bharati Bhawan Girls’ High School, shared similar concerns. “How can the court take away everyone’s job indiscriminately? I left a private college job for the security of a government position. My entire family depends on my salary. I worked hard for my education. Does all that

mean nothing now?”

Many teachers pointed out that investigations had already identified those who obtained jobs fraudulently, so the decision to cancel all appointments seemed unjust. “The CBI had already separated those who got jobs illegally. Why punish everyone?” asked Sahani Naznin, a former teacher at Baruipur Girls’ High School.

The ruling has also triggered severe emotional distress among the affected teachers. “I have a sister to marry off and elderly parents to support. What will I do now?” said Krishnendu Dutta, a geography teacher from West Midnapore. Others spoke of colleagues battling anxiety and depression.

Chinmay Mandal, who was an English teacher at Halisahar Adarsha Vidyalaya, stated: “The court’s verdict has left many feeling helpless. Some are even contemplating extreme steps, but that is not the answer. We must stand together and fight legally.” Another affected teacher, Pratap Ray Chowdhury, said: “There’s nothing left for me now. What option do I have except death?” Many fear they may not be able to compete after years of teaching experience.

“It’s absurd to expect us to prove ourselves again after a decade,” said Aditi Basu. “If officials want to test our teaching abilities, they should evaluate our classroom performance rather than making us sit another competitive exam.”