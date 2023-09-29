AEPS cyber fraud: ‘Mask bio-metrics, fingerprints & Aadhaar no.’

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has written a letter to the state Finance department requesting to mask the bio-metrics, fingerprints and Aadhaar numbers of the users in the documents that are available on websites to prevent cyber fraud through the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS).



According to the city police officials, for the past several months it has been observed that many cases regarding unauthorised withdrawal of transferring of money took place through the AEPS. Sources informed that more than 60 such complaints were registered only with the Kolkata Police alone. It was suspected that the fraudsters had obtained the Aadhaar number and fingerprint of the duped persons from documents such as property deeds and registration papers.

During the probe, the Bank Fraud Section (BFS) of Kolkata Police nabbed two youths from North Dinajpur on Wednesday. The complainant, Tushar Kanti Mukherjee lodged a complaint at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on August 28 alleging that unknown persons siphoned off about Rs 28,900 from his bank account using AEPS.

Police found out that the accused persons managed to procure confidential information such as bank linked Aadhaar number, and account number and cloned the fingerprint impression of the complainant and used the same to siphon off the money.

During a technical analysis, it was learnt that a group of culprits were operating from a remotely located place at Islampore in North Dinajpur and Araria in Bihar. A few days ago, a team was sent to North Dinajpur where a recce was made. Later, the police zeroed in on a suspect identified as Moktar Alam in Islampore.

On Wednesday, he was picked up from his home. After interrogating him, another accused identified as Rousan Ali of Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur was arrested. Among them, Alam is the owner of the Customer Service Point (CSP).