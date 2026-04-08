Advocate Anirban Banerjee joins TMC, ‘Babu master’ returns

Kolkata: Advocate Anirban Banerjee joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday in the presence of party leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kunal Ghosh at the party office, where he was handed the party flag.

Welcoming him, Ghosh said Banerjee had long been associated with the party and shared its ideology. “Well-known advocate Anirban Banerjee formally joined TMC. He is a staunch believer in the ideals and path of our party’s Chairperson, Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. We are formally welcoming him today,” he said.

Bhattacharya said it was encouraging to see members of the legal fraternity aligning with the party.

“Being from the legal field, it is heartening to see that young practitioners understand how the BJP is running the central government in an unconstitutional manner.

We are glad to welcome Anirban Banerjee to the party,” she said. Meanwhile, Firoz Kamal Gazi, popularly known as Babu Master, rejoined the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday after having switched to the BJP ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

An active political figure from the Basirhat subdivision in North 24-Parganas, Gazi had earlier been injured in an attack when miscreants hurled bombs at his car on Basanti Highway during his stint with the BJP.