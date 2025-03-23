Advertisement hoarding collapses in Chanchal, two people injured

Malda: A promotional hoarding installed by a private educational institution collapsed on National Highway 81 at Chanchal, Malda on Sunday morning. The incident left two motorbike riders seriously injured, sparking public outrage and a temporary blockade of the road.

The accident occurred around 5:30 am near the Chanchal Library Gate. Eyewitnesses reported that the hoarding, which was poorly constructed, suddenly gave way, crushing two individuals traveling on a motorcycle. One of the victims sustained critical injuries and both were rushed to Chanchal Super Specialty Hospital for urgent medical attention. As news of the accident spread, local residents gathered at the scene, protesting against the negligence that led to the mishap. The protest intensified when they confronted Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat member Amitesh Pandey, demanding accountability. Tensions escalated further when journalists arrived to cover the incident. Reports indicate that a journalist was allegedly manhandled and threatened in front of the police by TMC’s Panchayat Upa Pradhan, Moktar Hossain and Amitesh Pandey.

The accident also caused significant traffic disruptions, leaving vehicles stranded for an extended period. Residents expressed their frustration over how such a weak structure was permitted in a high-traffic area. Additionally, they alleged that the police arrived nearly two hours after the incident, further aggravating the situation.

Amid rising tensions, Moktar Hossain claimed: “The Panchayat had not granted permission for the hoarding’s installation.” However, the incident has raised concerns about administrative oversight and safety regulations in the area.

Following interventions by local representatives, the police managed to pacify the situation. The injured victims continue to receive medical care, while authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.