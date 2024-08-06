Adventure activity to restart at Surya Sen Park

Siliguri: To attract tourists to Surya Sen Park, one of the largest parks located in Siliguri, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has taken up the work of giving the park a facelift.

Along with the infrastructural development now, the SMC is going to restart adventure sports activities in the park.

‘Wall Climbing’ or ‘Rock Climbing’ adventure activity will restart at the park this month. The board has a plan to relaunch the activity this Independence Day.

In this regard, Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, has already discussed with the Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAF), an organisation working for nature and adventure, along with authorities of different schools in Siliguri.

The HNAF members have explained to the Mayor what is required to restart the service.

“We will do everything necessary to restart the adventure activities. These activities will increase the interest of students and the younger generation, attracting them to the park. We are renovating the park in phases.

The park will have a completely changed look by December 31, and the entire facelift will be completed by March 2025,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor.

The wall climbing activity inside the park was launched in the year 2014 during the tenure of the Left Front. The Youth Development Department of the State Government had constructed a 13-meter-long wall by spending Rs 18 lakh.

However, the activity could not be started due to lack of training.

After coming to power, Mayor Gautam Deb held several meetings with the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling, to provide training. HMI has agreed to train staff who will be overseeing this activity.