Advanced wheat storage centre coming up in Murshidabad

Kolkata: A modern technology based wheat storage centre will be set up in Murshidabad district with an aim to ensure that the marginalised people in the region get better quality wheat in the ration.

The project will come up in Sargachi area under Beldanga under the Central government’s initiative of food for all scheme. It was also learnt that the Food Corporation of India has already roped in a Telengana based organisation for materializing the project.

Wheats which will be coming to Bengal from other states will be hoarded in the proposed storage which will be equipped with most advanced technology. More than 50 metric tons of wheat will be stored in the storage. It will be coming up near the Sargachi railway station.

Tons of wheat which will be taken to Sargachi by goods trains will eventually be taken to the storage for preservation from where it will be distributed among the ration dealers in the district.

This is for the first time a district like Murshidabad is going to get such an advanced storage for hoarding wheat. Around 80 per cent of the construction work has already been completed.

The project will also create employment opportunities in the area.

The local administrations have extended all sorts of corporations to make the project happen. One of the main objectives of the initiative is to make sure that marginalised people from across the district can avail better quality wheat in the rationing system.

Meanwhile, the Bengal government provides rice and wheat to the people of the state at a subsidised rate under the food security scheme. More than seven crore people get rice and wheat at a minimum possible price as the state government has brought in a robust mechanism so that people especially those living below the poverty line get food grains.