Advanced med care: North Bengal to get state-of-the-art wildlife hospitals

Jalpaiguri: In a major step toward wildlife conservation, the Bengal government has initiated plans to set up modern wildlife hospitals in the forests of Jaldapara, Buxa Tiger Reserve, Gorumara and Sukna. These state-of-the-art facilities aim to provide advanced medical care to injured and sick wild animals across North Bengal.

Forest officials and environmentalists had long been demanding such infrastructure, citing the lack of proper treatment facilities for wildlife in the region. Responding to these appeals, the state government has instructed the Forest department to prepare and submit Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for each

proposed hospital. Bhaskar JV, Chief Forester of North Bengal’s Wildlife Wing, said: “DPRs for the hospitals at Gorumara, Jaldapara, Mahananda and Buxa are being prepared. We plan to submit them within this year. If everything goes as planned, construction is expected to begin by January next year.” According to Forest department sources, each hospital will be equipped with modern medical infrastructure, including operation tables, anesthesia units and separate sections for reptiles, birds and mammals.

A full-time veterinary officer, medical team and support staff will be appointed at each facility. These hospitals will not only cater to animals within their respective forests but also serve rescued and injured wildlife from across the region. While the treatment of large animals like elephants and bison may be limited, smaller species such as leopards, deer, reptiles and birds will receive round-the-clock care. Special provisions are also being made for ultrasonography and autopsies—the first of their kind

in North Bengal. Despite the rich biodiversity of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, there has been no advanced veterinary facility for wild animals since Independence.

Experts have welcomed the initiative, stressing that timely medical attention is essential for conservation—especially with rising incidents of animal injuries caused by train accidents and inter-species conflicts. On the other hand, two wild bison that entered a residential area in Purba Barghoria under Maynaguri Block died after being tranquilised on Sunday. According to Forest department sources, a team from the Ramsai Range was deployed to safely drive the bison back into the forest.

One of the animals was tranquilised at the scene, while the other fled toward Uchhal Pukuri in the Mekhliganj area. A second team from the Cooch Behar Forest Division later tranquilised the second bison.

Forest officials attempted to relocate the animals to Gorumara Forest. However, both died later that evening.